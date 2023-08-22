Helen M. Hokenson

Helen M. (Forsgren) Hokenson passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, while in Hospice Care for Alzheimers in Oshtemo Township, Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Helen was born October 17, 1932, in Alexandria, Minnesota (MN) to Hulda and Gustav Forsgren. She was the youngest Forsgren sibling to Ken, Dorothy (Green), Howard and Ralph. Helen graduated from Alexandria High School then Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN, with a teaching degree in 1954. Helen married Rodney D. Hokenson on April 3, 1955. While Rod studied to become a Lutheran Church pastor, Helen taught elementary school. They had four children, Gregory, James (d 2012), Stina (San Francisco Bay Area) and Steven (Miami). They led churches in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Upper and Lower Michigan, and Indiana before retiring in 1996.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, son James, daughter-in law Karen, and grandson Michael Hokenson. She is survived by her husband, Rod, their three remaining adult children, daughter-in-law Adrianna (Steve), grandchildren Sarah (Eric) Therkildsen and Grace (Luke) Schneider in Kalamazoo, Jennifer (Matt) Henderson of Grand Rapids, Mark McRae-Hokenson of Seattle, Washington and Peter McRae-Hokenson of Minneapolis, MN, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews across the Midwest and the US.

She loved so much about life through work and play, uplifting and inspiring all who met her through the many avenues of her life.

Friends may visit with Helen’s family on Friday, August 25th, from 5:00-8:00 PM at Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Portage Location, 411 East Centre Avenue-Portage. A funeral service celebrating her beautiful life will be held on Saturday, August 26th at 11:00 AM, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1747 West Milham Avenue, Portage, with Pastor John Boley officiating. A YouTube video of this celebration service will be found via the “Previous Service Recordings” in the church’s website after Saturday. It will be live streamed starting just before 11 am from their website: www.popportage.org. An ice cream social with1940s big band music will follow the service at the church, per Helen’s request. Interment will be held at Genesse Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Lenawee Habitat for Humanity, Lutheran World Relief, the Maui Food Bank or any Maui Relief. Please visit Helen’s personalized web page to sign the online guest book or leave a message for the family at www.langelands.com