Gloria Roeser

Gloria was born to Traugott and Delores (Zimmermann) Schwalbe on March 4th, 1937. She passed away July 25, 2023 in Denver CO. Services will be August 26, 2023 at the Moravian Church in Chaska MN @ 2:00PM

She grew up in Chaska, MN with her 7 siblings. She played French horn and continued her love of music from Elvis, to Neil Diamond to Valdimir Horowitz. She met Jim Roeser from Chanhassen shortly after high school. He said she was the prettiest girl in town. They married November 22, 1958 and within six years they had 5 children; Laura, Tina, Tony, Aaron & Kadie.

Moving from Prairie du Chien they made their home in St. Cloud for 13 years. Glo raised her kids, volunteered with the League of Women Voters, and provided day care for another family. She spent summers on the local lakes where she saved a few kids falling off the dock. In 1974 the family moved to Alexandria, MN. Lake life became full time in her new home. Glo perfected her fishing skills, and worked as a kindergarten teacher’s aid. She was a great hostess with friends and family visiting all summer long.

She managed a house full of kids and pets; she grew a garden that kept all in tomato sauce through the winters; and celebrated all the holidays beautifully.

In 1990 she ventured out to Colorado where 2 of her kids were living.

She and Jim explored all the little mountain towns, skied in the winters, worked as a photographer and was again providing day care to her grandsons and the Muller girls.

She was an avid sports fan cheering on the Colorado Avalanche along with Bret Favre & Aaron Rogers. Her grandson’s hockey and LAX teams all knew “Gramma Glo.”

She was tiny but mighty; beating cancer 3 times plus a couple heart ailments. Always exercising and praying.

Her gardens are now full of flowers outside and succulents inside.

She and Jim enjoyed traveling to see her kids in Minnesota, Arizona, California, Washington, Montana + Hawaii, Spain & England.

Her smile, her hair, her compassion, her strong spirit & faith will be remembered.

Did I mention her incredible luck in games? ... Just like her mom :) The grandkids learned quickly that there is, “No family when playing cards.”

Gloria will be cremated and her ashes spread on a mountain top in Colorado … fitting for such a bigger than life kind of person. Gloria is survived by Jim Roeser, husband.

Laura & Tim Anderson, Austin Anderson & Emily Werner, Ian & Heather & Mikko Anderson. Tina & Ken Thoennes, Corey & Jamie Thoennes, Benji & Kath & Brixly Thoennes, Brian Thoennes.

Tony Roeser & friend Anne Hofmann, Chelsea Roeser, Amber Roeser, & Sloane Roeser.

Aaron & Karen Roeser, Colton Roeser, Jordyn & Aaron Cherry, Dalton Roeser.

Kadie & Bob Ross, Mandi Ross & friend Clayton, Aaron Ross.