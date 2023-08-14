Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
George W. Clifford Jr

Published August 14, 2023 at 12:11 PM

May 26, 1944 - June 4, 2023

George W. Clifford Jr. of Scottsdale, Arizona was born in Alexandria, Minnesota, the son of  Dr. George W. Clifford and Elsie Sanderson Clifford.

George graduated from Alexandria High School in 1962 and later from the University of  Minnesota, Morris. His work took him and his family to Imperial, Nebraska, to Boise, Idaho,  then to Scottsdale where the family lived for many years.

Before his marriage to the love of his life Sharon (Henningsgard) he was a U.S. Marine  Corpsman and served in combat in the Dominican Republic in 1965. He survived a helicopter  crash in Spain which claimed the lives of two Marines. He was very proud of being a Marine.

George had a terrific sense of humor and loved a good story. Some of them were true.

He maintained that his place on the University of Minnesota Morris golf team was assured  when it was discovered that he was the only potential team member old enough to buy beer.

He would sometimes ask when he was playing a new course where the first tee was and what  was the course record, He always found the first tee but the course records eluded him.

He is survived by his wife Sharon, his sons Courtney and Matt (Summer), grandsons  Oscar and Eli and brothers Tom and Jim. He was preceded in death by his son Scott, parents  Dr. George and Elsie Clifford, brother John and sister Mary (Steffen).

Donations in George’s name can be made to the charity of your choice.

Semper Fi.

