Gary K Luetgers

Gary was born on November 17, 1949, the son of Charles and Ina (Kasten) Luetgers, in Alexandria, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm in Evansville and graduated from Evansville High School in 1967. Gary farmed south of town and worked as an engineer at Douglas Machine and WASP until retirement.

Gary was a member of the Evansville Fire Department for 29 years and served on the board of the Mound Grove Cemetery Association. He continued to help friends with fall harvest and looked forward to it each season. Gary enjoyed fishing, watching sports, and was an avid collector of Farmall tractors.

Gary died on Sunday, June 11, 2023. He is survived by his children Jennifer and Eric Schultze, Stephanie Luetgers, and Brian Luetgers and Jennifer Englund; grandchildren Ainsley and Harper; siblings Dennis Luetgers and Diane Johnson; and former spouse Virginia Luetgers; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ina, aunt Elizabeth Luetgers, cousin Joyce Fleischfresser and sister-in-law Doris Luetgers.

A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, Evansville with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment took place at Mound Grove Cemetery following the service.

Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Evansville was in charge of arrangements.