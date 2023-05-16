Elvira L. Blank

Elvira Louise (Mattson) Blank was born on October 3, 1917, in Alexandria Township, Douglas County, Minnesota to Louis and Gertrude (Green) Mattson. She was baptized and confirmed at Fahlun Lutheran Church north of Nelson. Elvira graduated with the class of 1937, in Alexandria.

On October 25, 1938, Elvira was united in marriage to Friebert Blank at the First Lutheran Church Parsonage in Alexandria. The couple were blessed with eight children. Elvira was a farmer’s wife, homemaker and also cared for Friebert’s Dad, August Blank.

At a young age, Elvira was taught to play the piano by her father which she enjoyed all her life; playing her favorite hymns in her spare time. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and canning foods. Elvira traveled the United States extensively and her beloved Sweden twice. She was a longtime member of Fahlun Lutheran Church, where she was very active.

Elvira died on Monday, May 15, 2023, at her home in Miltona at the age of 105. She is survived by her children, Vivian Blank, Paul Blank, Daniel (Kathy) Blank, Marilynn (Art) Coleman, Roger (Julie) Blank, Joel Blank, Karla (Brian) Myres; nine grandchildren, Greg Blank, Kris Blank, Stewart Blank, Cindy Blank, Patrick Coleman, Shannon Edler, Alicia Klimek, Patricia Wiitanen, Grant Myres, Kevin Myres, and David Myres; nineteen great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; sister, Helen McClellan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many many friends. Elvira is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Gertrude; husband, Friebert Blank; son, Douglas Blank; grandson, Andrew Blank; step-grandson, Jimmy McClure; brothers, Rudolph, John Peter, Karl, and Clifford Mattson; sisters, Ruth Dusenbery, and Clara Mae Hermsen.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Fahlun Lutheran Church in rural Nelson. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home on Thursday, May 18, 2023, and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be held at Carlos Prairie Cemetery in Carlos, Minnesota.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.

www.andersonfuneral.net