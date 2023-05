Oct. 3, 1917 - May 15, 2023

MILTONA, Minn. - Elvira L. Blank, 105, Miltona, formerly Belle River, Minn., died Monday, May 15, in her home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, May 19, at Fahlun Lutheran Church near Nelson, Minn.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.