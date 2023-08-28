Eleanor J. Larson

Eleanor Jeanette Larson was born on September 25, 1930 to Oswald and Gunda (Pederson) Klukken in their farm home in Gordon Township, 6 miles east of Osakis, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at Elim Lutheran Church in rural Osakis and attended District #63 “country” school for 8 years. She graduated from Osakis High School on May 28, 1948. After high school she did some child care work for a family in the community and also some secretarial work at Osakis Silo Company. But, at the end of 1945, she had fallen in love with Loren Larson, a young man from the community, with whom she had church and family ties and they were married at Elim on April 24, 1949. After a long honeymoon trip to California, they dove into the life of becoming/being a farm family. After a few years of working a rented farm, they purchased the Klukken “home” farm from her parents and lived the rest of their lives there.

Eleanor was the epitome of the Proverbs 31 woman as she did much of the day-to-day work of raising their 9 children and supported her husband in his work on the farm. Their lives were undergirded by their faith in Jesus and included a breakfast devotional time from early in their marriage that continued throughout their lives. She did countless loads of laundry (including cloth diapers), did baking (including delicious bread and rolls), prepared meals, gardened, raised chickens, canned, sewed, mended, and quilted besides helping with “barn” chores as needed, supplying lunches to field hands, running errands, and keeping a good set of financial records to satisfy tax accountants and bankers! As her children grew she encouraged them to be involved in church, school, and community activities and was always their biggest cheerleader and supporter. That support continued on into her later years for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As their kids were going through school, Eleanor and Loren were long term leaders of the Peppy Peppers 4-H Club, helped chaperone a couple of OHS band trips to Winnipeg and hosted a foreign exchange student from Brazil. Eleanor was active in her church choir and women’s ministry and, in the early 1970’s, with Loren was a founding member and leader of Berea Lutheran Brethren Church in Alexandria where they were both involved until Loren’s passing in October of 1995. She continued to be involved there until advancing age and more limited mobility led her to return to Elim in her final years. She also enjoyed being part of a community quilting group and a prayer group in the years after Loren died. She chose to stay on the farm after Loren died until the ravages of myasthenia gravis brought her to move to assisted living in September of 2022.

She died peacefully on August 24, 2023 at Alomere Hospital in Alexandria, just a day short of 92 years and 11 months of age. She is survived by her 9 children: Jerome (Ruth) of Minneapolis, Vicky (Les) LaMotte of Burnsville, LaRue of Fergus Falls, Cindy (Warren) Geraghty of Winsted, Connecticut, Sheldon (Julie) Larson of Osakis, Verna (Bert) Rogness of Astoria, SD, Nolan (June) Larson of Grand Rapids, MN, Adeline (Todd) Owen of Alexandria, and Lynette (Dave) Holm of Alexandria; 28 grandchildren; 81 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters; 3 brothers-in-law; 1 sister-in-law; cousins and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a granddaughter, a grandson-in-law, a sister, 2 sisters-in-law, and 4 brothers-in-law.

Thank you to the caring staff at Galeon Westview of Osakis and to Dr. Nathan Nelson and Alomere Hospital staff. A visitation will take place on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Elim Lutheran Church, 16307 141st Ave, Osakis, MN 56360, from 4-7 PM with a Time of Sharing beginning at 7 PM.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Osakis Lutheran Church in Osakis, MN at 11 AM with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the Osakis Lutheran Church.

Interment will be in the Elim Lutheran Church Cemetery.