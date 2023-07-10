Eldon Roger Shelstad, age 85, of Alexandria passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Alomere Healthcare Center in Alexandria. Visitation will take place Monday, July 10, 2023, at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria from 4:30-6:30 PM. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria, with a visitation to continue one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Kinkead Cemetery.

Eldon was born February 28, 1938 in rural Appleton, Minnesota to Martin and Inga Shelstad. He grew up on the family farm, the youngest of six children. He attended Alberta High School where he was a three-sport athlete, and graduated valedictorian in 1956. After high school, he attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota where he met the love of his life, lan. He graduated from Concordia in 1960 with a major in Biology and a minor in Physical Education.

On June 18, 1961, he married lan Weinman. They moved to Herman, Minnesota where Eldon began his career as a high school science teacher and football coach. After four years he received a National Science Foundation Academic grant for study at the U of M in Minneapolis, where he received his Masters Degree. Eldon then continued his teaching career for the next 31 years in Alexandria as a 7th grade life science teacher and JV football coach at Central Junior High.

During their life in Alexandria, Eldon and lan raised three children: David, Karen, and Kim.

Eldon was well known in the community for the wonderful sweetcorn he raised every summer and was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church, where he served as a Luther League counselor, Sunday school teacher and superintendent, and on the church council.

Eldon had many passions in his life. Everyone who knew Eldon realized how much he looked forward to hunting and fishing with his son David for the past 50+ years. Even at age 84 Eldon was still out shooting ducks, pheasants, and deer on the family farm. Eldon and lan enjoyed traveling and took many trips abroad making memories after their retirement. But, what brought Eldie the greatest enjoyment was spending time with his 8 grandchildren. Eldon was a committed Christian husband, father and grandfather, and it gives the family great comfort to know that he will spend eternity with Jesus.

Eldon is survived by his wife of 62 years, lan; three children: David (Sarah) Shelstad, Karen (Chad) Jokumsen, and Kim (Scott) Anderson; grandchildren: Ellie, Katie, and Josh Shelstad, Maci (Kevin) Luther, Teigan (Alyssa) Jokumsen, Grace and Jackson Hawkinson and Elise Anderson. He is also survived by sisters Doris Matejka and Arlene (Richard) Knutson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Maynard (Betty) Shelstad, Bernice (Harold) Grams, Shirley (Floyd) Byman, and brother-in-law, Glenn Matejka; as well as his nephew, Greg Byman.