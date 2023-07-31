Edward Novotny, age 97, of Alexandria, died on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Alomere Health Center. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria, with a public visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will take place at Kinkead Cemetery following lunch at the funeral home.

Edward Leo Novotny was born on November 15, 1925 in Flasher, North Dakota, to Henry and Josephine (Toman) Novotny. He was one of four children born to the couple who would grow up on the family farm, relishing in their childhood of hard work, riding horses, hunting rattle snakes, and swimming in the river…when there was enough water to do so. They lived by the moto “work hard, play hard.”

As a toddler, Edward met Mary Wright at a party attended by their parents. And while they held hands as babies when laid next to one another, they fell in love on the dance floor at Big Heart Dance Hall later on in life. The couple was married on June 13, 1945 and welcomed seven children. Together, Ed and Mary enjoyed watching their Minnesota sports teams, tending to their lawn and flower garden, and, of course, dancing. Ed and Mary loved the dance hall, so much so that after the dancing wrapped up, Ed would run home, change, and hop on his tractor to help his friends - who he knew may end up in a ditch navigating the treacherous country roads at night.

Ed worked on the family farm for several years after his father’s death. He then worked in Flasher managing the Farmers Union. In 1951, Ed and Mary moved their family to Ortonville, Minnesota so that Ed could establish the first propane distribution company in Minnesota. Once that company was running well, Ed and Mary moved their family to Morris in 1958 to do the same. They also lived for a short while in Ashby, Minnesota before settling in Alexandria in 1967.

Ed and Mary both lived into their 90’s and enjoyed over 70 years of marriage. Their family always came first and Ed found the secret to marital bliss frequently saying, “I’m the worker, Mom is the boss.” And while family was always their priority, Ed and Mary both enjoyed civil service. Ed played a significant role in the Alexandria Eagles Club, was on the school board and fire department in Ashby, was an active member of his church, and was involved in local politics among other things.

On Saturday, August 1, 2015 Mary passed away at the age of ninety years. After her passing, Ed spent many hours eating pie and watching westerns with his daughter Anita who had many health issues. He also continued to enjoy bowling, playing horse shoes, and partaking in a friendly game of cards. Ed continued supervising the rest areas on both sides of Alexandria until he was 90 years of age.

Mary and Ed were reunited on Friday, July 28, 2023. Edward passed away surrounded by family at Alomere Health Center in Alexandria; he was 97 years old. Ed is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; children: Wayne, Eddy, and Mark Novotny, Anita McMullen; daughter-in-law, Nancy Novotny; son-in-law, Garry McMullen; granddaughter: Lisa Marie Novotny and great granddaughter Edith Jill Niemann; siblings: Henry (Millie) Novotny, Adel (George) Raycroft, Josephine (Martin) Wright; as well as many other beloved relatives and friends. He is survived by his sons: Gary Novotny of Coon Rapids, Claire (Marlene) Novotny of Dalton and Bryon (Jill) Novotny of Grand Forks, North Dakota; daughter-in-law Sheila (Wayne) Novotny, Cambridge, Minnesota and grandchildren: Matthew Novotny, Allison Quintana, Laura Lyght, Kari Niemann, Mark Schroeder, Matthew Schroeder, Jennifer Beams, Nicole Novotny and Crystal Novotny; as well as twelve great-grandchildren; and several, nieces, nephews, and friends.