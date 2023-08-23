E. Marie Maatta

Marie Maatta, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Aunt passed away peacefully on August 20th, 2023, at the age of 97. She was born on October 15th, 1925, near Deer Creek, Minnesota.

Marie grew up on the family farm and after marrying Ralph, made their home and started their family in Bloomington. Years later they moved to Dilworth where Marie worked various jobs as well as being the family caretaker. After retiring, Marie relocated to Alexandria, Minnesota, where she spent her final days surrounded by loved ones. Her caring nature extended to her passions. Marie found joy in preparing traditional meals, baking, stitching beautiful creations, embracing the rhythm of music on the dance floor, and traveling the world.

Marie’s greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family and friends. She treasured every moment shared, creating lasting memories filled with laughter, love, and cherished experiences. Marie’s daughter, Gay Finn, and her husband Steve held a special place in her heart. She leaves behind her granddaughter Sandy Finn (Phil Herrera), great-grandchildren Logan Gefre-Finn, Taylor Gefre (Spenser Heinrich), and great-great-grandson Kingston Heinrich. Marie’s warmth, love, and guidance will be deeply missed.

She is also survived and deeply adored by her nieces and nephews: Deana (Steve) Koehnen, Lynn (Terry) Lehman, Darla Glawe, Larry Olson, Rodney (Brenda) Beyer, Rick (Barb) Beyer, Ray (Dorothy) Beyer, Jill Beyer, Darwin (Angelia) Beyer, Marge Haase, Janice (Ray) Laventure, Char (Mel) Daniels, Gary (Becky) Savaloja, Tim (Char) Savaloja; along with numerous great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.

Marie was preceded in death by her father Gustav Beyer; mother Valeria “Peaches” Beyer; husband Ralph Maatta; siblings: Irene and Reuben Savaloja, Chuck and Ethel Beyer, Gene and Beatrice Beyer, Lucille and Don Olson, Norman “Buddy” Beyer, Norma Beyer, Annabelle Beyer; niece Joyce Stapf (Olson); nephews: Scott Beyer, Jon Glawe, Don Haase, Greg Januszewski; great-nephew Riley Koehnen and friend John Koep.

A memorial service in honor of Marie Maatta will be held on August 25, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Her legacy will continue to live on through the precious memories she leaves behind. May she rest in eternal peace.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Douglas County Hospice or the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research: Parkinson’s.