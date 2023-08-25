Dr. Robert W. Page, 95, died Friday, August 11, 2023, Alexandria, MN.

Bob was born March 13, 1928 in St. Charles, MN, son of Dr. Raymond and Dorothy (Uhl) Page.

He graduated from St. Charles High School. Bob continued his education and graduated from Hamline University. He then joined the United States Navy. After his service, Bob attended the University of Minnesota where he earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

Bob’s career involved his international leadership in animal disease control and eradication. His work as an epidemiologist gave him a multitude of world-wide experiences, acclaim and life-long friendships.

Bob married June Meier in 1951. The couple became residents of Alexandria, MN where they had two children.

Survived by his son, Bill Page, Eden Prairie, MN., Bob was preceded in death by his wife, June Meier Page; Susan, his daughter; his brother, Art Page; sister, Ruthie, and his parents.

A private gathering will be planned for a future date.

Memorials preferred to Douglas County Library Fund and Outreach Food Shelf, Douglas County.