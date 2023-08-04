Doug Zimmer, age 71, of Cottonwood, Minnesota, died on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Alomere Health Hospital in Alexandria, Minnesota.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at Prairie’s Edge Casino and Resort in Granite Falls, Minnesota, on Friday, August 11, 2023. The evening will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the Yellow Medicine Room and a Memory Share is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Please come with a story to share and support his family as Doug’s life is celebrated and remembered by those he loved.

Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.

Guest book and tribute wall are available online at www.hamiltonfh.com