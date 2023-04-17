Dorothy Westrom, 102, of Elbow Lake, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at Maplewood Manor in Elbow Lake, MN. Dorothy Aline Louise Wiese was born April 23, 1920, to parents Emil Herman Wiese and Alma Edna (Woessner) Wiese in Stony Brook Township, Grant County. She was the second of six children. She was baptized on May 16, 1920, by Reverend Rohde at the farm home in Stony Brook Township. She was confirmed August 5, 1934, by Reverend Gross at the Christ Lutheran Church of Pomme de Terre Township. Dorothy attended Mountain Ash School District #54, grades 1-8 In Pomme de Terre Township near her home in Stony Brook Township. On September 15, 1940, Dorothy was united in marriage to Norman Westrom in the Christ Lutheran Church parsonage In Pomme de Terre Township. To this union, three sons were born: Myron, Dennis, and Lyle. Dorothy and Norman celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 15th, 1990, at United Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake, MN. Dorothy enjoyed attending church events which included Bible studies and circles. Dorothy was an avid gardener with both flowers and vegetables being part of her work. She also raised geese and sold both the meat and feathers via train to Chicago. Housework, cooking, and childcare took much of her time. Later in life, with more time flexibility, Dorothy and her husband Norman enjoyed preparing for and participating in flea markets. She also liked to travel. She treasured birthdays and was faithful in sending birthday cards. Her standard birthday meal always included angel food cake.

Dorothy is proceeded in death by her husband Norman, siblings Ellen Westrom, Ray Wiese, Edward Wiese, Verna Olson, Donald Wiese, and her parents Emil and Edna. Dorothy is survived by her sons Myron (Alice), Dennis (Rosanne), and Lyle (Susan), grandchildren Sean (Heather), Chad, Becky (Troy), Lameche, and Justin; Trevor (Tonya), Torrey (Anna), Trista (David), and Tarah; Ryan (Sarah), Tracy, Robby, and Katy (Bjorn). She is also survived by thirty-three great grandchildren, and twelve great, great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 23rd from 3-6 pm with a short prayer service at 5:00 pm at the Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, April 24th at 11:00 am at United Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake followed by a burial service at Ness Cemetery near Elbow Lake.

