Doris Larson

Doris Eileen Larson was born December 8, 1926, in Sheldon, Iowa, the middle child and only daughter of parents Dennis and Gladys (Noack) Dyke.

After moving to Robbinsdale, MN, for a few years, her family then moved to Alexandria, MN, in 1939, where she graduated from high school in 1945. On November 11, 1949, she married Quentin L. Larson (Bud) in Webster, SD. Their 70-year marriage was blessed with two wonderful children.

Doris and Bud owned and operated the Larson Pharmacy in Graceville, MN, from 1955 until 1980. They attended trade shows together where Doris had an eye for selecting beautiful glassware, pottery, crystal, and jewelry to sell at the gift shop in their drug store. She served as President of the Hospital Auxiliary and Parent Teacher Association for many years and was of a founding member of an artists’ guild there.

After selling their pharmacy in 1981, Doris and Bud retired on Lake Ida in Alexandria where Doris was President of the Women’s Club and active in PEO, as well as a hospital volunteer. She and Bud were members of Calvary Lutheran Church where they served as ushers and on the communion committee. Her talents included cooking, sewing, decorating, acrylic and watercolor painting, and gardening to name a few. For many years, Doris and Bud walked 6 miles a day year-round, regardless of the weather.

Above all, Doris’ priorities were her faith, family, and friends. She read the Bible in its entirety multiple times and began each day with her devotionals. Her abiding faith was evident in every aspect of her life. Doris’ family adored her. She never met a stranger, regardless of their age or station in life.

Special thanks to the Grand Arbor team, the Hospice of Douglas County, Sheri Dybdel, Anita Debilzen, and Amy Fink for their loving care of Doris.

Survivors include Doris’ children Lee (Sheryl Ramstad) of Minneapolis and Laurel (Ted) French of Rapid City; grandchildren Karl Larson of Minneapolis, Kate Mickelson (Victor Albarran) of Cuernavaca, Mexico, Luke (Tessa) Mickelson of Rapid City, Nicole Brown of Sturgis, SD, Janeen French of San Jose, CA, Sarah (Brian) Kmetz of Boston, Charlie Hvass (Brittany Martutartus) of Denver, and Kristina Hvass (Jordan Taylor) of Waverly, MN, and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Bud, her two brothers, Robert and Richard and her parents.

A memorial service will be held Friday, August 4th, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 605 Douglas Street in Alexandria, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Private family burial has taken place. Memorials preferred to Calvary Lutheran Church.