Amy Dianne Bakken was born July 22, 1942, in Gardar, North Dakota, to Helgi and Amy Laxdal. The proud daughter of a potato broker and a beaming Icelander, she graduated with 2 in her class!

Dianne graduated with an education degree in English from Mayville State University. She taught in several school districts before landing the job she loved as a Special Education teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Alexandria.

In October of 1966, Dianne married Russ Anderson. She was the proud mother of Erik and Stefan. As a family, they camped coast to coast in a Honda Civic Hatchback. In charge of logistics, Dianne made meals from scratch on a camp stove while Russ and the boys set up the tent. Dianne was the organizer of Laxdal Family Reunions and hosting the Icelandic Golf Open.

After being introduced by a fellow teacher, Dianne married Don Bakken on May 26, 2001. They made their home on Big Chippewa Lake enjoying many beautiful sunsets. She was a master in the kitchen-jambalaya, dill pickles, apple pie and Kleiners. Her famous chocolate chip cookies were made with love for her family.

When Dianne married Don, she quickly learned to appreciate the world of sports. She learned to golf and has a Hole-in-One! She was the best cheerleader of her grandchildren as she watched hockey, basketball, baseball, volleyball, dance and swimming.

As a member of Grace Lutheran Church Dianne loved to volunteer. She organized many funeral and salad luncheons along with the Annual Fall Bazaar. The Sunday School activities always brought a smile to her face. Her beautiful voice could be heard singing in church and she learned to play piano by ear.

Dianne led with her heart bringing great joy to others. She did all that she could to make Russ’s life with ALS comfortable. She’d be the first person knocking on the door of someone - to offer help after a death or a tragic diagnosis. She was active with Elder Network of Douglas County providing companionship. Hours of conversation and simply being a good listener about difficult topics will be the legacy Dianne will leave with her family.

Dianne went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Alomere Health in Alexandria, after battling Lymphoma at the age of 80. Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, Russ; and sister, Lona. Surviving her is husband, Don; children, Erik (Aimee), Stefan (Beth), Kristi (Clem) and DeAnn (Eric). Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, Brock, Riley, Sarah, Christopher, Brandyn, Brady, Blake and Allie. She is also survived by brothers, Steve (Sue), Ed (Elaine); and her sister, Vivian (Bob) Dunbar.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church in Brandon. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria.

www.andersonfuneral.net