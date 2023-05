July 22, 1942 - May 8, 2023

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - Dianne Bakken, 80, Brandon, formerly Alexandria, Minn., died Monday, May 8, in Alomere Health.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Brandon.

