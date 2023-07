Sept. 18, 1940 - July 9, 2023

OSAKIS, Minn. - DeWain Everett, 82, Osakis, Minn., died Sunday, July 9, in his home.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., with a time of sharing at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 20, at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria, Minn. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m., Friday, July 21, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Kinkead Cemetery.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.