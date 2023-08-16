Desiree Bleichner

Desiree A. Bleichner passed away on August 8, 2023, at the age of 66. She was born on June 2, 1957, to her father Gene Peterson. Desiree’s mother, Shirley Peterson, survives her.

Desiree attended Alexandria High School. Desiree worked for Helping Hands and spent time working at a resort in Alexandria.

Outside of her professional life, Desiree enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings football team. Animals held a special place in Desiree’s heart, and she cherished every moment spent caring for them.

Desiree found solace and strength in her Christian faith and was an active member of the Christian religion throughout her life. She found comfort in the teachings and values that guided her every day.

She is survived by her sons Kevin Bleichner, John Bleichner, and Mike Bleichner. She adored her three grandchildren, Hope, Isaiah, and Elijah, who brought immense joy into her life. Desiree also leaves behind her siblings, Mike (Debbie), Jeff (Tammy), and Sharlene (Curt), as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her family, Desiree shared unbreakable bonds with two close friends: Rose Sullivan and Dory Rosenberg. Their friendship provided support during both joyful moments and challenging times.

A Funeral Service to celebrate Desiree’s life will take place on August 17, 2023, at the Church of the Nazarene, located at 422 N Ramsey Ave in Litchfield, MN. The service will begin at 11:00 AM.