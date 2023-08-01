Dean Solem

Dean Lawrence Solem was born on December 18th, 1940 in Little Falls, MN, the son of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Hanson) Solem. He passed away on July 3, 2023. He died peacefully with family at his side. He graduated from Browerville Public School in 1958. Dean was united in marriage to Jeannie (Dahlman) Solem on November 4th, 1967 in Clarissa, Minnesota. Together they had two sons Darren and Devin Solem. Dean was in the military and spent time with the Minnesota National guard. Dean’s love of car sales started with Tom Blais Ford, he worked there from 1964 until 1998. Dean then went on to join the team at Juettner Motors in Alexandria, MN from March of 1998 until November of 2021. He loved going to work, hanging out with the team and sharing jokes with them. Dean was also very involved in the Lions Club of Long Prairie and the Sportsman’s club. He enjoyed going to auctions, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed his fishing trips with his sons, his brother Lynn, friends and his nephews.

Dean will be deeply missed by his sons, Darren (Jennifer) Solem of Esko, MN, and Devin Solem of East Bethal, MN. Sister in law Patti Solem of Hudson, Wisconsin and many friends, family and colleagues.

Dean was proceeded in death by his Wife (Jeannie Solem); his parents Lawrence and Dorthy (Hanson) Solem; his brother Lynn Solem, sister in law Rita Rogers, along with his father and mother in law Ellsworth and Luella (Tonsager) Dahlman.

A celebration of Dean will be held on Saturday August 19th, 2023 at the Lions park in Long Prairie, Minnesota. Time will be from noon until 3:00 pm. Please come share stories and laughter on his behalf. In lieu of sending any flowers or money to the family, fill free to make a donation to the Lions Club of Long Prairie or to any local animal shelter in your area.