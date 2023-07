June 13, 1932 - May 26, 2023

DENVER, Colo. - David M. Noyes, 90, Denver, Colo., died Friday, May 26, in his home.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at St. Maryโ€™s Catholic Church in Alexandria, Minn. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Covenant House of Homeless Children in New York and Los Angeles.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.