Jan. 29, 1945 - Dec. 6, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - David Leroy Bjoralt, 77, Garfield, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Minnesota Veterans Hospital.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria, Minn. Pastor Sam McKay will officiate. Full military honors will be provided by the Minnesota Honor Guard, American Legion Post 87, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 936, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 235 and Marine Corps League Detachment 1409.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.