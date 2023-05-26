Darrell A. Nelson, of Alexandria, Minnesota passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Darrell was born on September 4, 1958 in Alexandria, Minnesota to Robert and Marie Nelson Bock. Darrell is survived by his sister, Karen (David) Haensel, of Mackinaw, IL, niece Nicole Mitok and her son, Kai, of Mackinaw, IL and nephew Michael (Lindsay) Haensel and their children Bennett and Cooper of Deer Creek, IL

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, his mother, Marie, and his step-father, Russell Bock.

Darrell graduated in 1976 from Jefferson High School in Alexandria and Winona Technical School in 1977. Darrell last worked at SunOpta in Alexandria.

Darrell’s passions were fishing, hunting and the Minnesota Vikings!

Cremation rites were accorded. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m at Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria. Memorial contributions can be made to the Outreach Food Shelf in Alexandria.