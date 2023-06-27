Daniel “Buster” F. Kruse, age 104, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home in Glenwood Estates.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Alexandria with Rev. John Martinson officiating. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Alexandria.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services