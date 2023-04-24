Curtis Johnson

Curtis George Johnson, 85, Burnsville, MN, on April 22, 2023, entered the eternal rest of God and into the arms of Jesus Christ his Savior in Burnsville, MN.

Curtis was born in Dent, Minnesota on December 9, 1937, to Adolph Edward and Louise Erna (Kerlin) Johnson. He grew up in the Dent area and after serving in the US Army he met Sharon in Cedar, MN and were married 63 years before her death last July.

In the early years Curt and Sharon enjoyed watching their sons wrestle and later on spent many years in the horse racing business. His professional life was in the plumbing, heating and A/C field having a successful business for many years with his co-owner and business partner, Dave Berdan at JBerd Mechanical in St. Cloud, MN.

One of the highlights of the last 10 years was memorizing Bible verses, often you’d hear him in the next room seemingly talking to himself, but mom said he’s memorizing Scripture! He had a spreadsheet all color coded, such a precious memory!

Curt was larger than life with a big heart & big personality! A favorite pastime of his was watching sports on TV especially the Twins. He was also a lifelong Dodgers fan!

He was the father of 7 children, grandfather of 19, great grandfather of 17.

He is survived by his children: Jeremiyah Anthony Johnson, Kathleen (Scott) Soderholm, LuAnne (Ron) Schneider, Douglas (Lori) Johnson, Victoria (Bill) Donahue, Virginia Wagner, Michael Johnson. Grandchildren: Shamariyah & Chadidiyah Jedediyah; Heather, Andrew & Malorie; Shannon & Ryan; Robyn & Jessica; Erika, Cemantha & Kale; Candice, Dane & Seth; Brittany, Stephan, Corey & Kallie.

Curtis was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Elizabeth (Cox), and his father & mother, Adolph & Louise Johnson.

The visitation for Curtis will be on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 10 to 10:45 AM at HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH (1043 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 AM with Father Chuck Huck officiating. A luncheon will be served at church following the funeral, all are welcome. Curtis will be laid to rest in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Dent.