Curtis E. Oseby

Curtis Eugene Oseby age 84 of Alexandria, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023. Curtis was born on October 4th, 1938 in Estelline, South Dakota to Llyle and Dorothy (Conn) Oseby. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church of Toronto, South Dakota. He graduated from Toronto High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from South Dakota State University Brookings, South Dakota.

Curtis worked as a bank examiner for the State of Minnesota for 2 years and then went to work for First Bank System as a bank examiner. He transferred to Albert Lea, Minnesota to Freeborn National Bank as Assistant Vice President of Commercial Loans. Curtis then transferred to Alexandria, Minnesota to First National Bank as Senior Vice President in 1978. In 1981, Curtis and Kathy Leuthard of Alexandria were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. In 1987, they moved to Hastings, Minnesota where he was Senior Vice President at Norwest Bank. They lived there until 1994 when he became President of First National Bank of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. While he was there, the bank changed its name to Eagle Valley Bank. They lived in Stillwater, Minnesota and he worked in St. Croix Falls until 2003 when Curtis retired and moved back to Alexandria to their lake house on Lake Carlos. They summered at their lake home and wintered in Apache Junction, Arizona.

Curtis was President of the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce. He was on the Ducks Unlimited Committee both in Hastings and St. Croix Falls, and the United Way Committee. Curtis loved to play golf and, during retirement, took up fishing which he thoroughly enjoyed, too. Curtis will be remembered as a competitive, yet kind and gentle person; man of utmost integrity, kindness, love and respect for everyone; a man who didn’t judge and saw the good in everyone.

Curtis is survived by 2 step daughters, Maria Leuthard and Alisa Cardinal (Dick Cardinal) of the Minneapolis/St. Paul area; his 5 grandchildren Justin Cardinal, Jake Cardinal, Jena Cardinal, Alex Peterson, and Cole Peterson all of Minneapolis/St. Paul area; and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Llyle and Dorothy (Conn) Oseby.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria, Minnesota on August 12th, 2023. The viewing will be at 1:00pm, funeral at 2:00pm; and desserts and refreshments at 3:00pm. The burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota on a later date.

Curtis will be remembered with love and will be greatly missed!

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Alexandria, MN