Corinne M. Stinton

Corinne Miranda Stinton, was born on April 29, 1943, to Jose and Geneva (Whitfield) Gacusana at White Earth, Minnesota. She spent many fun filled summers there at the family cabin on South Twin Lake while growing up. She met the love of her life while in high school at Akron, Iowa, and married Dale Stinton while in college. They celebrated 60 wonderful years of marriage in August of 2022. Corinne and Dale lived for 38 years in central Illinois, and for many of those years Corinne was an administrative secretary for Bloomington High School. In 2005, they retired to Minnesota and built a home on an acreage near Evansville where they lived for 14 years until moving to the Alexandria area.

Corinne loved to volunteer, always meeting new people with a smile while working with Pioneer Heritage Conservation Trust and the Evansville Arts Coalition. People were drawn to her caring and giving personality so that wherever she went she was amongst her cherished friends.

Corinne is survived by her husband, Dale; sons, Shawn and Joel; grandson, Derek; sister, Jeanine (Gacusana) Henneman; sister-in-law, Jan Gacusana; and many nieces and nephews.

Corinne died on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Nelson Gables at the age of 80 years, 1 month, 24 days.

The family is planning a private celebration of life to be held in mid-July.

Memorials preferred to the Evansville Arts Coalition, 111 Main St., Evansville, MN 56326, or online donations can be made at www.evansvilleartcenter.org.

Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation Services, lindfamilyfh.com