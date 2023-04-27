Feb. 19, 2022 - April 23, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Cora Ingebretson, 1, Lowry, Minn., died Sunday, April 23, in Hennepin Healthcare.

Visitation will from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lowry. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10 a.m., Monday, May 1, at the church. The Rev. Bryan Taffe will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery near Lowry. Fun, brightly-colored attire is preferred.

