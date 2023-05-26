Constance (Sowada) Schmidt

Connie Schmidt passed away on Mother’s Day May 14, 2023 at the age of 78. Born Christmas Day 1944 to Alois and Lucy (Gaida) Sowada in St. Cloud, MN, she was the oldest of 3 girls. She married Lloyd Schmidt in August of 1966, being able to celebrate more than 56 years with him. She was a homemaker and teacher, graduating high school from Cathedral in St. Cloud, and college from St. Benedict’s in St. Joseph, with a Latin/History major, and ultimately obtaining her Special Education certification. She went on to teach at multiple school settings including middle and high schools, Universities, and remote-learning programs for children in geographies too remote to be able to attend a school in person. She was also active in her churches as a lector and extraordinary minister of the eucharist. Her hobbies included needlepoint, reading, and being at the lake with family and she almost always was able to work news about her children and grandchildren into a conversation . She was preceded in death by her mother, father and sister Elizabeth. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Lloyd Schmidt, her children Brian (Michelle), Jeff (Brooke), and Jennifer, as well as grandchildren Rachel, Lauren, Calvin, Emmery and Carl Schmidt.