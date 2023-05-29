July 17, 1941 - May 27, 2023

BRANDON, Minn. - Bruce Hertzog, 81, Brandon, Minn., died Saturday, May 27, in his home from acute myeloid leukemia.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Brandon. Father Peter VanderWeyst will officiate. A lunch and visitation will follow. Interment with full military honors will be at a later date in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth, Minn.

