Bruce F. Steidl, age 51, of Alexandria died unexpectedly on Monday, July 3, 2023, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria. Private family interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

Bruce Fredrick was born on March 5, 1972, to Eugene and Ruth (Anderson) Steidl in Alexandria. He attended grade school in Miltona and completed his education at Jefferson High School where he graduated in 1990. Shortly after graduation, Bruce suffered a traumatic brain injury following an automobile accident. He received intensive rehabilitation through the Courage Center. Bruce attended St. Cloud State University where he enjoyed taking classes. He returned to Alexandria and was united in marriage to Barbara Marti in July of 2009. Bruce received much love and support from the Marti family during their marriage. In September of 2022, Bruce moved into Viking Towers. He was a former member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Bruce enjoyed watching movies, listening to rock n roll, visiting with friends and spending time on his phone.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene in 2003; maternal grandparents, Laurence and Edna Anderson; and paternal grandparents, Mark and Catherine Steidl.

Bruce is survived by his mother, Ruth Steidl of Alexandria; brother, Brian Richard Steidl of St. Paul; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

