Dale Roger Braunschweig, 85, of Osakis, MN was born June 1, 1938 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Alexandria, MN to parents Edward and Olive (Botner) Braunschweig. Dale was baptized at St. Luke’s Swedish Lutheran Church in Garfield, MN on July 24, 1938. He graduated from South High School in Minneapolis, MN in 1956. Dale served in the U.S. Army from October 1956 to September 1984 and was a Vietnam War Veteran earning the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service and Army Commendation Medals along with nine other awards.

Dale and Judy Marie Holm were married on December 3, 1960, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Hennepin, MN.

After his military service he worked at the University of Minnesota as an Animal Care Supervisor.

Dale died on June 27, 2023 at CentraCare, St. Cloud. Inurnment will be at East Moe Lutheran Cemetery, Moe township, MN. Dale’s only request was that if at some time family and friends wanted to hoist a toast to God in his memory during a reunion he would be smiling down on them.

Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards with family and friends. Dale’s interests also included folk painting and genealogy and he was proud of the 145,000 plus names he had compiled in his data base for helping his family and friends know a little bit more about their heritage. Dale loved his trips with family and friends to Europe, Asia, Central and North America.

Survivors are son Bruce (Jeanie) of Anoka, MN, daughters Sheila Abers of Osakis, MN and Lisa Faust of Osakis, MN. Seven grandchildren: Alexander and Zewde Ambaye, Matthew (Erin), Erik and Anna Faust, Brent Braunschweig, Carly Niska, and Zachary Webster, many great-grandchildren. Brothers: Steve, Mark and Scott.

He was preceded in death by his wife Judy on March 3, 2006, parents Edward and Olive (Botner) Braunschweig and sisters Beverly (Gary) Purdham, Marlene (William) Crowder and Sandra Braunschweig.