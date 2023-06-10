Blanche M. Dorn

Blanche Mathilda (Fruth) Dorn, the daughter of Simon and Mathilda “Tillie” Roers, was born in Urbank, Minnesota on March 24, 1935. She was the youngest of 4 children. Most of her childhood and young adult life was spent in Urbank where she helped out in her family’s businesses: a beer joint and meat locker. Her family was very active at their local Catholic Church, Sacred Heart, and from a young age on, she tended to her faith by attending mass regularly. She attended school through eighth grade at Sacred Heart School in Urbank and then graduated from Parker’s Prairie High School.

Blanche married Harold J. Koep, Sr on June 23, 1954. They began growing their family, and together had 5 children: Linda, Stanley, Harlan, Alan and Harold. Blanche and Harold resided in Urbank. Tragedy struck their family, when Harold died unexpectedly during a work accident.

Soon thereafter, Blanche moved her family to Alexandria where she raised their 5 young children. In addition to parenting, she worked as the activity director at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital and later at St. Mary’s School as a cook. Blanche didn’t have much downtime, but when she had a chance she loved listening to records, gardening, playing cards, and she took her kids to Lake Clitheral each summer.

Faith was important to Blanche. She sent all of her children to St. Mary’s Catholic School for their grade school education and she instilled in them the importance of faith and family.

Blanche started dating again and met Bernard (Bernie) Dorn. After nearly a decade of dating they married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on July 19, 1973. Bernie and Blanche welcomed their little daughter Lori later that year. Over the many years of their marriage, they shared time together gardening, playing cards, fishing, and dancing. Together they hosted family gatherings at the farm, loved attending church bazaars and attended countless celebrations for their grandchildren and extended families.

Blanche was a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother and spent much of her life helping take care of her grandkids and attended lots of their special events and activities. She taught most of her grandkids to play cards and shake dice and was always up for telling stories. Anyone who spent time with her knew she loved to share a meal and game of cards. She was known for making a mean hotdish and she canned lots of pickles and sauce, which her friends and family enjoyed. Some words that describe Blanche would be: resilient, steady, fun-loving, stubborn, caring, and kind.

After losing Bernie to dementia, Blanche’s health declined and she lived, with assistance and care, at Edgewood of Alexandria and The Veteran’s Home of Fergus Falls. She became a very beloved resident, and the staff really loved Blanche’s watchful eye and help with the other residents. She was affectionately called “The Boss of the North”.

Blanche M. Dorn died on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Lake Region Healthcare Fergus Falls Hospital with her loving family at her side. She is survived by her children, Linda Rosenow of Osakis, Alan (friend, Sara Amor) Koep of Osakis, Harold (friend, Teresa Terfehr) Koep of Alexandria and Lori (Chris) Wittkamp of Garfield, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husbands; her parents; her siblings Erwin, Lorayne, and Luella; her sons, Stanley & Harlan Koep; her grandchildren Krystal Koep & Karina Koep; daughter-in law, Lori Koep; and son-in law, Terry Rosenow.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 12, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM with 4 PM Parish Prayers at the Anderson Funeral Home on Sunday, June 11, 2023, and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.

