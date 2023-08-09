Benjamin “Neal” Dixon, age 53, of Alexandria, passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at CentraCare Health Assisted Living in Long Prairie.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Benjamin “Neal” was born on February 23, 1970, to Bennie Dixon and Ann Gardner in Swainsboro, Georgia. Neal was raised with his family in Rentz, Georgia and graduated from West Laurens High School near Dublin, Georgia. Throughout his professional journey, he engaged in carpentry and truck driving.

He met his future wife, Jodi Murray, during her time in Georgia. They were united in marriage on October 15, 1999, in Dublin. Beginning their family journey in Georgia, they later settled in Alexandria, where they raised their three children: Trey, Ashley, and Devin. Despite their son Devin’s handicap, Neal had a special knack for bringing laughter and smiles to his face. Beyond father and caregiver, he also continued his roles in carpentry and most recently truck driving at Pinnacle Manufacturing in Elbow Lake.

Despite the distance from his birthplace, his Southern spirit remained untamed. He found joy in passionately cheering on his beloved University of Georgia Bulldogs, as well as other Southern Eastern Conference (SEC) teams.

A stranger to none, Neal’s open-hearted nature, genuine kindness, and infectious humor drew people close. In the lives of those around him, he assumed the role of everyone’s personal “superman,” the reliable presence to lean on when assistance was required.

Captivated by Minnesota’s winters, he took pleasure in ice fishing which also extended to year-round fishing. Neal also enjoyed camping, boating, and off-road mudding with his truck. Motorcycling filled him with immense joy, and he took pride in his cherished Harley Davidson motorcycle. Overall, Neal’s true happiness came from the companionship of his beloved family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Gardner; son, Devin Dixon; brothers, Michael Dixon and Lucas Dixon; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Neal is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jodi Dixon; son, Trey Dixon of Alexandria; daughter, Ashley (Arturo Stefanoni) Dixon of Charlotte, North Carolina; father, Bennie Dixon of Rentz, Georgia; two brothers, Chad (Debbie) Dixon of Rentz, Georgia and Wesley (Kristy) Dixon of Dublin, Georgia; grandchildren, Ryker Royce Bense and Karsin Dixon; parents-in-law, Lennie & Jane Murray of Alexandria; sister-in-law, Kari (Brad) Humphrey of Chandler, Arizona; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

