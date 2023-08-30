April 27, 1934 - Aug. 29, 2023

GLENWOOD, Minn. - Barbara Domke, 89, Glenwood, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Parkview Court.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Glenwood. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Glenwood Lutheran Church. The Rev. Krista Lee will officiate. Inurnment will be in Glenwood Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home.