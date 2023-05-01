Arlene Andreasen

Arlene Agnes Andreasen was born on September 20, 1921 in Omaha, Nebraska to Joseph and Ludmila (Hambek) Peklo. She was raised in the Catholic faith and attended South High School in Omaha. On July 1, 1939 she was united in marriage to George Andreasen. After farming near Lyons, Nebraska for several years the family moved to a farm at rural Farwell, Minnesota in 1950. In 1969 they sold the farm and moved to Kensington. She continued to live in Kensington until 2015, when she moved to the Evansville Care Campus where she received excellent care and continually praised the staff and the care she received.

Arlene was a devoted wife and mother. Life on the farm kept her busy raising 6 children, canning, farm chores, sewing clothes for her children, band uniforms, prom dresses, cheerleading skirts and many other projects. She was active in the Kensington Covenant Church and in the Covenant Women. Some of the things she enjoyed were bowling, Saturday night dances at Lakeside in Glenwood, traveling the U.S. with George and casino trips. Most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family. Special times were numerous trips to Las Vegas with her children and their spouses. She was blessed with a great sense of humor which was evident even in her last days.

She is survived by her sister Lois Gradoville of Plattsmouth, NE; children: Randy (Diane) Andreasen of Moorhead, Georgia Nelson of Kensington, Patricia Hausmann (LeRoy) of Frazee, Rick Andreasen (Judi) of Kensington and Darby Andreasen (Cindy Wier) of Huntsville, AL and daughter-in-law Rosie Andreasen of Kensington. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 66 great and great great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband George, her son Marvin, son-in-law Keith Nelson and grandsons Ryan Andreasen and Brandt Nelson.

Funeral Services were held May 3, 2023, at Our Lady of the Runestone Church, Kensington with Rev. Nathan Langager officiating. Burial at Pike Lake Cemetery, Kensington.

Erickson-Smith Funeral Home, Hoffman.