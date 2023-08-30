Ardell V. Hendrickson

Ardell Hendrickson, 95 of Evansville died Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Evansville Care Center.

Ardell Virden was born on December 21, 1927, in Millerville Township the son of Helmer and Ebba (Carlson) Hendrickson. He was baptized and confirmed in Immanuel Lutheran Church in Evansville. Ardell attended Rural School District #72, through the eighth grade. He served in the U.S. Army with the Airborne, from 1950 to 1952.

Ardell and Mavis Darlene Lund were married on July 17, 1954, in the Calvary Covenant Church in Evansville. He drove school bus and then drove truck for Strom Trucking hauling cattle. Ardell farmed and trucked on his own selling hay and straw. He then drove over-the-road for Berg Trucking in Fargo before starting with Pfeninger Trucking of Villard, where he drove until his retirement.

He enjoyed his John Deere Gator rides, liked John Deere equipment, going to Amoco drinking coffee, visiting with people and making sure the town was running smoothly. Ardell loved attending auctions, parades and any farming activity he could find. He was known to load up his Gator and go to the annual Dalton Pioneer Threshing Show where he spent hours driving around visiting with anyone and everyone. He could strike up a conversation with anyone and he usually did. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Mavis; five sons, Steve (Kathy) Hendrickson of Evansville, Stuart (Kelly D.) Hendrickson of Albert Lea, Stacey (Melissa) Hendrickson of Somerset, Wisc., Scott (Kelly A.) Hendrickson of Big Lake and Shane (Kristine) Hendrickson of Lakeville; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane (Carmen) Paulson of Johnson City, TN.; and by numerous relatives and friends. Ardell was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bernie and Donnie Hendrickson; two sisters and their husbands, Lorraine (Harry) Retting and Joan (Wendell) Englund.

Memorial Service: 1:00 PM, Friday, September 8, 2023, at Calvary Covenant Church in Evansville with visitation one hour prior at the church.

Interment: Mound Grove Cemetery in Evansville.

Military Honors: West Douglas County American Legion Post 188, Evansville, with a Warbird Flyover by Paul Brutlag.

Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson of Evansville.

Condolences: GlendeNilson.Com