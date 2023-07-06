Alice J. Soberg

Alice Jean Soberg, 91, of Sullivan, formerly of Kensington, MN passed away July 2, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in Washington, MO. Alice was born July 4, 1931 in Bennettville, MN to George and Josephine Meyerson. She married Maurice Soberg on June 14, 1952 and to this union there were seven children: Dan, Debbie, Mark, John, Rachel, Nate, Grace, and Paul.

They lived in Minnesota until Maurice’s death, when Alice moved to Dickinson, ND to live with her daughter, Rachel. Last year, they all relocated together to Sullivan, MO to be near family. Alice also enjoyed some winters in Hawaii with her other daughter, Debbie. Wherever she was, she quickly became the church grandma, praying for and loving the people around her.

Throughout her life, Alice saw plenty of heartache and disappointments, but had a steadfast confidence that she could trust Jesus to help her through any situation.

She will be remembered for her letter writing. Alice wrote encouraging letters almost every day to her family and friends around the world and touched thousands of lives by her Godly example and quiet love for people. Always the prayer warrior, and if she knew you, she prayed for you. She was loved by everyone.

Alice is survived by her children; Debbie Felland of Keaau, HI, Mark (Patty) Soberg of Harvey, ND, Rachel (David) Dickey of Sullivan, MO, Nate Soberg of Greenfield, MN, Paul (Kari) Soberg of Mound MN; her grandchildren: Josh, Jenn, Jonathan, Jodi, Jeff, Janna, Nate, Mike, Zach, Alex, Dan, Ben, Nick, & Jake; her great grandchildren: Metao, Nikita, Kyra, Tucker, Bristol, Gunner, Fletcher, Ember, Ameray, Uriah, Malykye, SkyLee, EveLee, Juan, Jaslynn, Nadia, Callen, Addison, Dryden, Yance, Findley, Avonlea, Bracken, Orlando, Charlotte, Asher, & Parker; two brothers, Bob Meyerson (Marlene) and Leroy Meyerson (Sandy); a daughter-in- law, Tarryn Soberg-Esparza (Randy); brothers and sisters-in-law: Faith Bellmore (Gary), Ruth Myerson, Carolyn Olson, Rebekah Reece, Jim Soberg (Mary Ruth); and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice; an infant daughter, Grace; two sons, Dan Soberg and John Soberg; a great granddaughter, Sydney; her parents, George and Josephine Meyerson; siblings: Ethel Stockwell, Nancy Hauge, George, Donald & Carl Meyerson, and David Olson; brothers in-law: Russell Stockwell, Lester Hauge, Harry Soberg and his wife, Thyra, and Marcus Reece; and a son in law, Dennis Felland.

Services will be 6:00 PM, Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan, MO with Pastor Jordan Booker officiating.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Eaton Funeral Home prior to the service.

Services in Minnesota will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Spirit of Grace Church, Coon Rapids, MN with Pastor Jeff Soberg officiating.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 20, 2023 prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Sullivan, MO.