YMCA roundabout work to start May 31
Detours will be set in place.
ALEXANDRIA — Construction of the roundabout at the intersection of County Road 82 and County Road 45, at the entrance to the Alexandria Area YMCA, will begin on Wednesday, May 31.
County Road 82 will be closed beginning that day, along with portions of County Road 45.
Detour signs will be up along the designated routes.
The project is expected to be completed before the start of the Douglas County Fair in August.
Detours now in place for Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange work
The interchange is closed to all traffic until construction is complete in mid-July.
