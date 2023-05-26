99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
YMCA roundabout work to start May 31

Detours will be set in place.

Douglas County YMCA Roundabout Detour Map .png
The purple line on the map shows the detour for passenger vehicles only, while the green line shows the detour for truck traffic.
Contributed map / Douglas County
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 2:42 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Construction of the roundabout at the intersection of County Road 82 and County Road 45, at the entrance to the Alexandria Area YMCA, will begin on Wednesday, May 31.

County Road 82 will be closed beginning that day, along with portions of County Road 45.

Detour signs will be up along the designated routes.

The project is expected to be completed before the start of the Douglas County Fair in August.

CR 45-46_business access-01.jpg
News
Detours now in place for Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange work
The interchange is closed to all traffic until construction is complete in mid-July.
May 15, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
