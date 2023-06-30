Work progressing on Brandon-Evansville remodeling project

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE — Work is progressing on the project to remodel the Brandon and Evansville schools.

The Brandon-Evansville School Board heard an update on the project at its regular meeting on Monday, June 26.

"Precast is complete here in Evansville," said Superintendent Louisa Glenetske. "They are planning on setting steel in the administration area starting (Tuesday). Precast is being set currently in Brandon, so today they were not allowed to use the gym or weight room because they were actually setting it over in that corner.

"They're hoping to be done on Tuesday, and then cranes should be coming down on Wednesday," she said.

Glenetske said there was a "little hiccup" in Brandon when workers dug on the west side of the school.

The foundation walls typically go down about 4 feet into the ground, but the workers found the walls to be 6.5 to 10 feet down, she said.

The district is waiting to hear what the price will be for the added foundation costs, Glenetske said.

"Currently we are still on track to finish before school starts," she said.

The school board also approved the preliminary budget for 2023-2024.

The district starts the fiscal year with $2,530,896 and they have budgeted $9,508,740 in revenues. This includes $7,180,953 in the general fund, $271,800 in the food service fund, $203,096 in community service, $1,732,891 in debt redemption and $120,000 in student activities.

Budgeted expenditures totaled $11,268,170. This includes $8,755,787 in the general fund, $4,676,432 in the food service fund, $334,586 in community service, $1,591,365 in debt redemption and $120,000 in student activities.

That leaves the district with a projected fund balance of $771,466.

"A couple big things to keep in mind (are), within this budget is money being pulled out to fund the rest of the building project, so that is in there," Glenetske said. "All of the budget items, we budget very conservatively just to make sure that there's nothing we're caught off-guard with."

Glenetske said the last big thing was the beginning balance with the debt reduction piece.

"The revenue that we had coming in for this last year did not match what we expected it to be for this current year," she said.

The district is reaching out to the county to see what happened in this regard, she said.