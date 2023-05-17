Woman formerly charged with murder sentenced in drug case

ALEXANDRIA — A woman formerly charged with murder in the third degree was sentenced for a related drug charge on Tuesday, May 16.

Montana Hedstrom, 31, was convicted of a third degree controlled substance crime after a trial in September, and was sentenced to serve 45 months at the correctional facility in Shakopee, with 339 days credit for time served.

In addition, Hedstrom will have to pay $135 in assorted fines and fees.

Montana Hedstrom

Charges were filed against Hedstrom and Rachel Rae MacMillan, 25, last year following the drug overdose death of an Elbow Lake man, who was found not breathing in his home on March 2, 2021.

He died several days later at a St. Cloud hospital of an overdose, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rock-like substances in the man's possession subsequently tested positive for fentanyl and heroin, the statement of probable cause read.

Through examination of text messages, interviews and other efforts, investigators determined that Hedstrom and MacMillan allegedly provided the man with the drugs that led to his death. The transaction took place in the Alexandria Walmart parking lot.

Rachel MacMillan

On Feb. 11, 2022, MacMillan was interviewed at the Otter Tail County Jail, and she admitted that a drug exchange did occur on March 2, 2021, the statement of probable cause read, adding that Hedstrom texted the man to arrange the sale.

At a hearing in August, MacMillan testified that while she did give the drugs to the man, she did not orchestrate the arrangement, and she did not know a drug deal was going to take place.

MacMillan also testified that Hedstrom was the one who made the arrangements and later said the substance was fake heroin.

MacMillan was previously set to go to trial for the charges against her, but she pleaded guilty to a controlled substance crime in Douglas County District Court last August.

MacMillan was sentenced to 46 months in the correctional facility at Shakopee in a hearing that took place on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. She was also given 297 days credit for time served, and must pay several fees amounting to $135.

Charges of murder in the third degree were dropped against both women.