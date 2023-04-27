Windmill Project's 'Awesome Athletes' introduces those with special needs to sports

ALEXANDRIA — The Windmill Project has created a safe place, "Awesome Athletes," for those with special needs interested in sports.

The Windmill Project is a non-profit organization with the mission to connect families with special needs to services and support in the Alexandria area.

Awesome Athletes is a Windmill Project program operating in conjunction with Alexandria Public Schools Community Education that gives children with special needs the opportunity to try different sports and do physical activities while parents are able to connect with one another.

The events rotate between open gym at Lincoln Elementary, the Discovery Middle School Gymnastics Center, Shenanigans and the Discovery Middle School pool.

"There are a lot of people with special needs in our community and there is just not a whole lot of things out here for them," Nicki Sorensen, chairperson/project coordinator for the Windmill Project. "This is just a great time for them to be able to enjoy some social time, get to try some new things, and also for parents and caretakers of those with special needs to connect with each other for support."

There are 12 Awesome Athletes events taking place over the summer. The first one of the year will be on Sunday, April 30, at the Gymnastics Center from 4 to 5 p.m. That one is a free event as it is sponsored by the Windmill Project. Three of the 12 events are free — the Windmill Project is sponsoring another event in May while Scott Winter Trucking and Heather Winter's Celebration Photography are sponsoring the third one. The other events cost $4 per person, which includes one "support person."

Sorensen said while this season of Awesome Athletes is already set as far as sponsorship, they are hoping to get more sponsored days next year. Maybe, even all of them. Then the events would be free for attendees.

These events provide a safe place for those with special needs to play and interact with one another. They are open to anyone with special needs as well as their friends and family.

"Everyone there is aware that the people there have special needs. It is a friendly time," said Sorensen of the Awesome Athlete events. "We don't like to put an age limit because we want to be able to incorporate anyone."

Other than Awesome Athletes, the Windmill Project holds other inclusive events.

This weekend is its Spring Fling — an all-ages free event at the Douglas County Library for those with special needs to do arts and crafts with story time on Saturday, April 29, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. In the past, the Windmill Project has hosted a Santa meet-and-greet and Halloween trick-or-treating events for those with special needs. They have even partnered with the Douglas County Fair where those with special needs can enjoy the fair during a certain time as well as with the Andria Theatre for them to see the theater's productions.

The Windmill Project originally started in 1990 when the state of Minnesota provided training and education for parents of children with disabilities. In 2005, after state funding diminished, the organization became a 501c non-profit and focused on connecting families to services and support.

"As the needs change in our community, we have changed how we serve the community," said Sorensen.

For more information on the Windmill Project from its events and sponsorship to services and support, visit its Facebook page or email windmillprojectmn@gmail.com.