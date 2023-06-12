99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Warrant issued in felony criminal damage to property case in Douglas County

The warrant was issued when Aurora Catherine Trusty, 32, failed to appear for a hearing at Douglas County District Court on June 7.

EP Court News
Today at 2:48 PM

ALEXANDRIA — A warrant has been issued for a woman charged with felony first degree criminal damage to property.

According to the statement of probable cause, Trusty came to the emergency room at Alomere Health in Alexandria under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

While she was there, she threw a monitor on the ground and broke it, the statement reads.

Alomere received a quote for a replacement monitor and docking station, and the total amount was $16,255.56, the statement reads.

Trusty is listed in court documents as residing in Cohasset, Minn.

