Warrant issued for Ohio man charged with felony sex crime

GLENWOOD — A warrant has been issued for the Ohio man who was charged with a felony sex crime after coming to Glenwood to allegedly find a student he met online.

Christian James Mackson, 30, was due to be sentenced on May 25, but he did not come to the hearing.

Mackson was charged with engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child, and had filed for a continuance to reschedule the hearing, but this was not granted.

In addition, on May 30, a "letter rogatory" for relief and affidavit of service was filed. According to information published by Cornell Law School, the term rogatory denotes a formal request from a court in which an action is pending, to a foreign court to perform some judicial act.

In Mackson's case, the request is for his name to be cleared unless his own requests are met.

These requests all stem from Mackson's claim that the Pope County Court "is not really a court as per the Constitution of the United States, but rather a tribunal operated as a private corporation."

Near the end of the document it reads, "I expect no further harassment from rogue unregistered foreign agents."

The entire document is seven pages long, but nowhere does it address the crime Mackson is alleged to have committed.

On April 29 last year, the Pope County Sheriff's Office received a report from Minnewaska Area Middle School of an unknown man at the school, a news release read.

Thanks to the quick actions of school staff, the Pope County Sheriff's Office and Glenwood Police Department were able to apprehend Mackson at a Pope County hotel, the news release read.

Mackson allegedly traveled from Dayton, Ohio, for the sole purpose of finding a student he had met online, according to the news release.

Mackson had filed a petition to plead guilty with a stay of adjudication via an Alford plea back in February.

Alexandria man flees from court

An Alexandria man has been charged with felony escape from custody after he attempted to flee from law enforcement after being sentenced on another charge.

Jovan Michael Riley, 31, was in Douglas County District Court for a felony sentencing hearing on May 25.

According to the statement of probable cause, Riley was ordered to serve 17 months in prison starting immediately. Riley asked to speak with his attorney outside of the courtroom, which was allowed.

After exiting the courtroom Riley allegedly fled down a flight of stairs and approached the security area in court administration, the document read.

He was told by a bailiff that he was not free to leave, but he jumped over a half-wall and exited the courthouse, the document read.

A foot pursuit ensued as Riley crossed Broadway Street and entered an alley, the document read. He then allegedly refused to comply with commands to get on the ground and was tased by a deputy.

The taser was effective and Riley was taken into custody, the document read.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.