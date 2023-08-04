Warrant issued for Alexandria woman whose baby was found in freezing car

ALEXANDRIA — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an Alexandria woman whose baby was found alone in a car in sub-zero conditions in Minneapolis last December.

Shaykeya Marquez, 32, is alleged to have failed to meet with her probation officer in the case.

The warrant was filed on July 25.

Marquez pleaded guilty to child endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, in April, and was sentenced to serve 364 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse, with 364 days stayed for 2 years.

Marquez was also sentenced to 147 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse, with 147 days credit for time served.

She also received supervised probation for two years, monitored by Hennepin County Community Corrections.

Marquez's fines and fees in the case, amounting to $203, were either stayed or waived.

Another gross misdemeanor charge, neglect of a child, was dismissed.

The maximum sentence for either charge was one year imprisonment and/or a $3,000 fine.

On Dec. 26 the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle in Douglas County. The following day the vehicle was found in Minneapolis with the 6-month-old baby inside.

The boy was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, where it was noted his core body temperature was 93 degrees upon arrival.

According to the statement of probable cause, surveillance video showed that the baby was left unattended in the car from approximately 4 a.m. until approximately 8 a.m., when he was discovered crying by a passerby.

Temperatures were between 8 and 12 degrees that morning, and the driver's window was halfway open, the statement read.

In Douglas County, Marquez was charged with felony motor vehicle theft in relation to the case.

The maximum sentence for this charge is five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.

The vehicle theft charge is set for a two-day jury trial the week of Oct. 6 at the Douglas County Courthouse.

Warrant issued for man with 2 felony drug charges

A warrant has been issued for a St. Paul man charged with possessing more than 5 pounds of marijuana.

Tou Yang, 44, is charged with two felony fifth degree controlled substance crimes in relation to an incident on Feb. 28.

According to the statement of probable cause, a vehicle being driven by Chou Xiong, 41, of St. Paul, was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy after being observed crossing over the fog line several times.

The deputy immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle, the statement read.

Yang was a passenger in the vehicle, and later admitted to the deputy that Xiong told him to hide some methamphetamine when he realized they were being followed, the statement read.

A vehicle search uncovered a glass pipe containing a thick white residue, a baggie containing a white crystallized substance shoved into a water bottle, a baggie containing the white residue of a crystallized substance, a dime baggie containing a small amount of marijuana, and six heat-sealed packages containing marijuana inside of a trash bag and duffel bag, the statement read.

The heat-sealed packages had a combined weight of 5.39 pounds, the statement read.

The warrant for Yang's arrest was issued July 26 after he failed to appear for an omnibus hearing.

Xiong has already been sentenced on his fifth-degree felony charge. He had been charged with two felonies like Yang, but one of these charges was dismissed.

Xiong has been sentenced to serve 15 months in the commissioner of corrections correctional facility in St. Cloud. The sentence is stayed for five years.

Additionally, Xiong was sentenced to 16 days in Douglas County Jail, with 16 days credit for time served.

He also has been placed on five years supervised probation and must pay $135 in assorted fines and fees.

Yang and Xiong have both been convicted of at least three controlled substance crimes in Minnesota.