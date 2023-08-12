Walk to End Alzheimer's to be held on Sept. 9 in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — The Alzheimer’s Association invites Alexandria Lakes area residents to join the fight for a different future by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 9 at the Runestone Museum at 206 Broadway St. in Alexandria.

This event is one of more than 600 in the country taking place this fall to help the association fund its local no-cost support groups and educational programs, research efforts around the globe and advocacy efforts on behalf of families impacted by dementia and Alzheimer’s.

In this new era with Alzheimer’s treatments advancing, walkers are fighting for a different future for families facing Alzheimer’s and other dementia. They walk in honor of loved ones impacted by the disease and future generations. The walk begins with a poignant Promise Garden ceremony where walkers hold a colored flower representing their personal connection to the cause. They may have lost someone (purple), be fighting the disease (blue), a caregiver (yellow), or a supporter of the cause (orange).

Check-in is at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. with the walk to follow. Participants are encouraged to register early and fundraise to help the Alzheimer’s Association reach its $50,000 goal. Registration is free and each person gets their own fundraising web page that is easy to edit and share. This year's walk will honor KXRA radio personality Patty Wicken and her husband Roy.

In her 10 years working in long-term care, Cally Endres has built relationships with many residents living with dementia, and with their families.

“I have both seen and felt the pain of losing someone to this disease,” Endres said in a press release. “I also see the need for more resources and education for family members in learning how to reconnect and care for someone living with the disease.”

Endres is the volunteer chair for the Alexandria Lakes Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“My favorite part of the walk is experiencing the feeling of connection among everyone at the event,” she said. “We are all there for the same reason. There is a feeling of hope, and a sense that no one is alone in this fight. If someone has never experienced it, I encourage them to come and feel the energy of the day. Alzheimer’s is a tough disease, but there is so much hope for the future.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

In Minnesota alone, there are more than 99,000 people living with the disease and 163,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/alexandria .

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Alexandria is made possible thanks to its dedicated walk committee volunteers and many generous local sponsors. The national presenting sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Edward Jones.