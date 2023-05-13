Wake Up Alexandria to be held at Kalon Prep Academy on May 19

ALEXANDRIA — Kalon Prep Academy at 1877 Aga Dr. Suite 220 will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, May 19, from 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Wake Up Alexandria is a chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Kiwanis “Golden K” of Alexandria. All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at $5,200.

Kalon Prep Academy is a tuition-free, 9-12 charter school. It provides an on-campus experience with a strengths-based, whole student, college and career focus. Capacity is about 140 students, with an average of 35 students per grade.

Visit www.kalonprep.org for more information.