Visitation and funeral services set for Deputy Josh Owen

The public memorial service will begin on Saturday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Minnewaska High School gymnasium.

Josh Owen n his K9 dog in undated photo
An undated photo of Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen and his K9 dog Karma. Deputy Josh Owen died after being shot while responding with other officers on Saturday, April 15, 2023, to a domestic incident in Cyrus, Minn.
Contributed / Pope County Sheriff's Department
By Echo Press staff report
April 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM

GLENWOOD — Post-service processions will begin following the public memorial service for Deputy Josh Owen on Saturday, April 22. The public is encouraged to show their support during the processions after the service on Saturday.

After the service ends at approximately noon, a procession of local law enforcement escorting Owen and his family will travel from the service site at the Minnewaska High School to a private ceremony at the cemetery. Shortly after, a second procession of hundreds of law enforcement and first responder partner agencies will follow the same route.

The public procession route will be in Glenwood along Minnesota Avenue between the Pope County Fairgrounds entrance and Franklin Street. Members of the public are encouraged to line the route with our nation’s flag if able in a show of their support.

The public memorial service honoring the life of Deputy Josh Owen will begin on Saturday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Minnewaska High School gymnasium, 25122 State Highway 28, Glenwood.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 21, from 4-8 p.m. and then on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the service begins, also at the gymnasium.

Members of the public attending Saturday funeral services are to use off-site parking and transit to the Minnewaska High School due to limitations on general parking on site.

The general public are to park at the Fast Global Solutions parking lot at 710 County Rd. 21 S. in Glenwood, where buses will transport to the service site. The first bus Saturday morning will leave the lot at 9:15 a.m., and the last bus will leave the lot at 10 a.m., and will return after the service.

Bus transportation will be accessible and ADA compliant for those needing those accommodations.

