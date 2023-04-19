99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pope County encourages public to use off-site parking, transit for deputy's funeral in Glenwood, Minnesota

Buses will shuttle those looking to attend the funeral from the Fast Global Solutions parking lot, according to a news release from Pope County

Procession for Josh Owen
A procession of law enforcement vehicles stretched up the hill in Glenwood in honor of Deputy Josh Owen on Monday, April 17, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
By Echo Press staff report
April 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM

GLENWOOD — Those planning on attending the funeral for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen on Saturday, April 22, are encouraged to use off-site parking and transit to Minnewaska High School due to parking limitations, according to a release from the county.

Parking will be available at the Fast Global Solutions parking lot at 710 County Road 21 South in Glenwood. From there, ADA-compliant buses will transport attendees to the high school.

The first bus will leave the lot at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, and the last bus will leave at 10 a.m. They will return after the service.

The public memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. in the Minnewaska School Gymnasium at 25122 Minnesota Highway 28, Glenwood. Visitation will also be held at the school on Friday, April 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral service.

Owen was shot and killed while responding to a domestic assault in Cyrus on Saturday, April 15.

Josh Owen n his K9 dog in undated photo
Local
Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen's funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Glenwood, Minnesota
The funeral for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen, killed in the line of duty, will be Saturday at the Minnewaska Area High School in rural Glenwood.
April 18, 2023 11:51 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
