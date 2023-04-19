Pope County encourages public to use off-site parking, transit for deputy's funeral in Glenwood, Minnesota

GLENWOOD — Those planning on attending the funeral for Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen on Saturday, April 22, are encouraged to use off-site parking and transit to Minnewaska High School due to parking limitations, according to a release from the county.

Parking will be available at the Fast Global Solutions parking lot at 710 County Road 21 South in Glenwood. From there, ADA-compliant buses will transport attendees to the high school.

The first bus will leave the lot at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, and the last bus will leave at 10 a.m. They will return after the service.

The public memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. in the Minnewaska School Gymnasium at 25122 Minnesota Highway 28, Glenwood. Visitation will also be held at the school on Friday, April 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral service.

Owen was shot and killed while responding to a domestic assault in Cyrus on Saturday, April 15.