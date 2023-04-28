Veterans virtual town hall meeting scheduled for May 9

ST. CLOUD — A virtual veterans town hall meeting focused on improving VA health care services and programs is scheduled on May 9 at 2 p.m. for veterans served by the Brainerd VA Clinic and the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

The virtual town hall meeting provides veterans the chance to hear from and have concerns addressed by St. Cloud VA officials.

Veterans can visit tinyurl.com/ysbufm9n to attend the virtual meeting. Veterans may also call in (audio only) to listen to the meeting at 1-872-701-0185 and use access code 299 755 442#. If using a smart phone to access the town hall meeting, please download the Microsoft Teams application that is found in the application store on your smartphone. The application can be found by searching for Microsoft Teams. If using a computer, simply click the link provided and select “Watch on the web instead.”