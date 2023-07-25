Veterans virtual town hall meeting scheduled for Aug. 8

ST. CLOUD — A virtual veterans town hall meeting focused on improving VA health care services and programs is scheduled on Aug. 8 at 2 p.m., for veterans served by the Montevideo VA Clinic and the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

The virtual town hall meeting provides veterans the chance to hear from and have concerns addressed by St. Cloud VA officials while observing social distancing guidelines.

Veterans can use tinyurl.com/2s4xrm3m to attend the virtual meeting. Veterans may also call in (audio only) to listen to the meeting at 1-872-701-0185 and use access code 651 047 753#. If using a smart phone to access the town hall meeting, download the Microsoft Teams application that is found in the application store on your smartphone. The application can be found by searching for Microsoft Teams. If using a computer, simply click the link provided and select “Watch on the web instead.”