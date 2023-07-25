Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Veterans virtual town hall meeting scheduled for Aug. 8

The virtual town hall meeting provides veterans the chance to hear from and have concerns addressed by St. Cloud VA officials while observing social distancing guidelines.

EP News
visuals6x - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 9:07 AM

ST. CLOUD — A virtual veterans town hall meeting focused on improving VA health care services and programs is scheduled on Aug. 8 at 2 p.m., for veterans served by the Montevideo VA Clinic and the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

The virtual town hall meeting provides veterans the chance to hear from and have concerns addressed by St. Cloud VA officials while observing social distancing guidelines.

Veterans can use tinyurl.com/2s4xrm3m to attend the virtual meeting. Veterans may also call in (audio only) to listen to the meeting at 1-872-701-0185 and use access code 651 047 753#. If using a smart phone to access the town hall meeting, download the Microsoft Teams application that is found in the application store on your smartphone. The application can be found by searching for Microsoft Teams. If using a computer, simply click the link provided and select “Watch on the web instead.”

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
07212605_YARDSIGNSvo6.Still001.jpg
News
Custom Graphics gives out yard signs in support of Fargo Police
3d ago
 · 
By  Jay Dahl
EP Road Construction
News
Short-term ramp closure west of Alexandria begins July 24
3d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
GarfieldPlayground_2.jpg
News
Fundraising efforts underway for $400,000 new playground at Garfield Elementary School
3d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
marijuanaplant.jpg
Local
Alexandria may impose 18-month moratorium on marijuana businesses
10h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Main photo option 1 - DSC_8082.JPG
Sports
Basketball: The Hoops District opens in Alexandria
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Alexandria Golf Club
Local
Alexandria Golf Club plans to build par-3 course
3h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Chick-fil-A is coming to Alexandria, sort of
10h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff